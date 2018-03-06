The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel is going ahead after all, with director Luca Guadagnino revealing he’s collaborating on a story with André Aciman, who penned the book on which the film is based.

‘Call Me By Your Name’, which was awarded Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars over the weekend, was first rumoured to be getting a sequel earlier this year, with Luca claiming it would pick up a few years in the future, at the height of the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s.

Although these plans were later thrown into question when screenwriter James Ivory cast doubt on the project ever happening, Luca has now insisted he’s planning to go ahead with a second instalment.