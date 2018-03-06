The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel is going ahead after all, with director Luca Guadagnino revealing he’s collaborating on a story with André Aciman, who penned the book on which the film is based.
‘Call Me By Your Name’, which was awarded Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars over the weekend, was first rumoured to be getting a sequel earlier this year, with Luca claiming it would pick up a few years in the future, at the height of the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s.
Although these plans were later thrown into question when screenwriter James Ivory cast doubt on the project ever happening, Luca has now insisted he’s planning to go ahead with a second instalment.
He told USA Today: “I’m already conceiving the story with André Aciman, and it’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards.
“It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone. You’re gonna see a lot of the East Coast of America… They’re gonna go around the world.”
Luca previously claimed that the sequel would focus on parts of the book that weren’t featured in the big-screen adaptation, picking up when lead character Elio - who is still a teenager at the end of the film - is a young adult.
In addition its victory in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, ‘Call Me By Your Name’ was also recognised in the Best Picture category, while Timothée Chalamet also bagged a nomination for Best Actor, though these awards were won by ‘The Shape Of Water’ and Gary Oldman, respectively.