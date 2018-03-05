'Call The Midwife' Fans Left Distraught After Shock Death Of Popular Character

Viewers were distraught when Nurse Barbara Hereward - played by Charlotte Ritchie - passed away after contracting a bout of deadly meningitis.

‘Call The Midwife’ fans were left watching Sunday’s (4 March) episode through tears, after the death of one of the show’s leading stars.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for fans, as it originally looked like the midwife was going to pull through the ordeal, as her husband Tom (Jack Ashton) kept a bedside vigil.

However, in a shock twist, her condition deteriorated, and she died with Tom and best friend Phyllis Crane at her side in hospital.

The development came as a huge surprise to fans, as bosses had not previously announced Charlotte would be leaving her role as Barbara, and many took to Twitter to express their sadness at the character’s demise: