Two people have died following a fire at a five-star luxury hotel and spa on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Authorities were called to the blaze at Cameron House in Balloch, at around 6.45am on Monday. More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building, which has been extensively damaged.

One person was declared dead at the scene and four people were taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley, one whom later died. A further two adults and a child, believed to be from the same family, are being treated at at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.