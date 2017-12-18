Two people have died following a fire at a five-star luxury hotel and spa on the banks of Loch Lomond.
Authorities were called to the blaze at Cameron House in Balloch, at around 6.45am on Monday. More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building, which has been extensively damaged.
One person was declared dead at the scene and four people were taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley, one whom later died. A further two adults and a child, believed to be from the same family, are being treated at at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police said several people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, with a spokesman for Scottish Ambulance Service adding: “We dispatched four ambulances, our special operations response team and the trauma team to the scene.”
A statement on the hotel’s website said: “Due to an ongoing incident please be aware that Cameron House will remain closed to arriving guests for at least the next 48 hours.
“We would ask all guests and customers to remain patient as we work with the emergency services to establish the extent of the damage and ascertain when we will be able to re-open. More information to follow in due course.”
The hotel is a popular wedding venue and houses the Michelin star Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond restaurant.
On its Facebook page, Cameron House said the fire was within the main building.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said officers were carrying out a search of the building, which has more than 130 bedrooms.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.