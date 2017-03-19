All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS

    7 Religious Women Explain How Their Faith Empowers Their Feminism

    'People say to me, doesn't your faith oppress you?'

    19/03/2017 08:25 GMT | Updated 19/03/2017 08:25 GMT

    As part of our All Women Everywhere month, we asked seven women of faith whether their belief helps or hinders their feminism.

    From battling stigma to fighting for their rights in the workplace, each woman explains, what has been at times, an “uncomfortable” journey to balance their faith with feminism. 

    Special thanks to: Parm Sandhu, the Metropolitan Police’s highest ranking Asian policewoman, Ismet Rawat, a barrister, singer/songwriters, Juliet Lyons and Betty Belay, Dr. Deesha Chadha, a university lecturer at King’s College London, Rabbi Laura JannerKlausner as well as author, Emily Hill.  

    MORE:newsReligionwomenall women everywhere

    Conversations