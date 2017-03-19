7 Religious Women Explain How Their Faith Empowers Their Feminism

As part of our All Women Everywhere month, we asked seven women of faith whether their belief helps or hinders their feminism.

From battling stigma to fighting for their rights in the workplace, each woman explains, what has been at times, an “uncomfortable” journey to balance their faith with feminism.

Special thanks to: Parm Sandhu, the Metropolitan Police’s highest ranking Asian policewoman, Ismet Rawat, a barrister, singer/songwriters, Juliet Lyons and Betty Belay, Dr. Deesha Chadha, a university lecturer at King’s College London, Rabbi Laura JannerKlausner as well as author, Emily Hill.