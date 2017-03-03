If you’re a festival-goer, gig-regular or love nothing more than hitting the dance floor on a night out, we have some bad news. Experts have weighed in on the damage that is done to audience members’ hearing at music events and have agreed that just one loud event can cause damage to the ears. While many are aware of the health risks that musicians face - in fact, just this week Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp spoke out about his relentless battle with tinnitus - it’s not necessarily something that’s on the minds of those in the audience. As Bridgitte Harley, director of The Hearing Clinic, puts it: “We don’t shove sharp objects into our eyes as part of some recreational experience, so we really shouldn’t be blasting our ears with loud music.”

PeopleImages via Getty Images

Loudness of a sound is measured in decibels (dB) and experts agree that exposure to noise at or above 85 dB can damage hearing over time. Worryingly, the average nightclub has a noise level of over 100dB and the average gig is 110dB. “Even one gig can cause hearing loss, tinnitus or hyperacusis,” Bridgitte Harley tells The Huffington Post UK. The inner ear is home to minute hair cells called stereocilia. Harley Street Hearing Clinic audiology manager Matthew Allsop describes these as like tiny piano keys which, when stimulated, generate a nerve impulse that’s sent to the brain. The brain then decodes those messages to decipher what the ear has heard. Continual exposure to these loud sounds wears out the hair cells, which can result in irreversible hearing loss. However the process is usually gradual one, meaning the signs may not always be totally obvious to begin with. “It’s quite common to experience your hearing sounding dull and you will also more than likely experience tinnitus after being exposed to loud noise,” says Gemma Twitchen, a senior audiologist for Action on Hearing Loss. “This can last a few days, but varies depending on the levels of noise you were exposed to and the duration you were exposed for.” Loud noise can also trigger a debilitating condition called hyperacusis, where everyday sounds like flushing the toilet, opening crisp packets or travelling on the tube trigger immense pain in the ears. “It can be so painful for some that some sufferers can collapse upon hearing an everyday sound,” explains Harley. “Many hyperacusis suffers end up housebound and have to permanently wear ear defenders, eat off paper plates and avoid hoovering.”