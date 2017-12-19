Can You Spot The Bear Among The Reindeer? The Perfect Christmas Puzzle For Office Procrastination

It is the last week before the Christmas holidays and if you’re still stuck in the office, then let us help maintain the illusion that you’re working really hard.

This new puzzle, created by illustrator Gergely Dudás is asking you to find the ‘bear among the reindeer’ in a Where’s Wally? style scene.

Clue, it is the one without the antlers on it’s head. But, it’s much harder than it sounds (especially on a festive hangover).