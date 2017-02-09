Canadian Man Who Went Missing 5 Years Ago Found Wandering Barefoot 10,000km Away In Brazil

A Canadian man who went missing five years ago has been found homeless and wandering barefoot in Brazil. Anton Pilipa disappeared from his Vancouver home in 2012 shortly after beginning treatment for schizophrenia, leaving his family in an agonising limbo. This week, the now 39-year-old was reunited with them, after a police officer spotted him wandering on a highway in the Brazilian city of Manaus.

GoFundMe Anton Pilipa (left) and his brother Stefan (right)

His brother Stefan told CBC he believes Anton, a former anti-poverty activist, reached his destination 10,000km away on foot, often with no shoes, as well as hitchhiking and hiding in the back of transport trucks. Anton’s journey will have taken him through Canada, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil. His aim, it has emerged, was to reach Argentina’s National Library in Buenos Aires. A feat he managed, only to be turned away at its doors.

Facebook Anton Pilipa disappeared from his Vancouver home in 2012