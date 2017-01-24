A group of women refused to let cancer prevent them from joining the Women’s March by holding their very own demonstration in hospital.
Allie Oetken, 19, was among the women who marched through City of Hope cancer hospital in California.
The teenager, who is living with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, posted photos of the demonstration on Twitter along with the caption: “Couldn’t make it [to] the LA march today, so we had to do our own protest around the hospital.”
The images have since received more than 55,000 likes, with hundreds of people thanking the women for supporting the march from hospital.
Oetken was first diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma more than two years ago and in November, she celebrated having clear scans.
However, her condition deteriorated and a few weeks ago she was diagnosed with stage four cancer when doctors discovered the disease had spread to her skull.
Allie Oetken (left)
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Oetken said she was disappointed she couldn’t join the Women’s March in Los Angeles with her friends.
But after she heard one of the other patients chanting, they decided to hold their own protest against President Trump’s “gross rhetoric and behaviour”.
The women made placards and marched around the hospital along with medical equipment and their nurses.
“It was important to me because I felt such solidarity with women that day, obviously the ones who marched with me, but all over,” Oetken said.
The cancer patients have since been inundated with messages of support on Twitter.
These may be our favourite Women’s March photos yet.