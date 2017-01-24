A group of women refused to let cancer prevent them from joining the Women’s March by holding their very own demonstration in hospital.

Allie Oetken, 19, was among the women who marched through City of Hope cancer hospital in California.

The teenager, who is living with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, posted photos of the demonstration on Twitter along with the caption: “Couldn’t make it [to] the LA march today, so we had to do our own protest around the hospital.”

The images have since received more than 55,000 likes, with hundreds of people thanking the women for supporting the march from hospital.