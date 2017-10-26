A patient’s cancer treatment plan has been linked to the stage of diagnosis for the first time in new findings. Researchers from Cancer Research UK and Public Health England have revealed whether NHS patients received surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, alone or in combination, linked with their cancer stage. Patients are five times more likely to have surgery to remove their tumour, and far less likely to have chemotherapy, if they are diagnosed sooner rather than later.

kupicoo via Getty Images

Many people think of chemotherapy and radiotherapy when they think of cancer treatment, as this is the most appropriate form of treatment for some cancers. But for most forms of the disease surgery to remove the tumour is the most effective way to cure the cancer. This option also minimises side effects and impact on quality of life. The data examined was extensive, including about half a million patients with 22 different cancer types in England between 2013-2014. Findings reveal seven in 10 (70%) diagnosed at the earliest stage (stage 1) had surgery to remove their tumour. This falls to around one in 10 (13%) of those diagnosed at the latest stage (stage 4). Around 1 in 10 (12%) patients diagnosed at the earliest stage have chemotherapy. This rises to around 4 in 10 (39%) of those diagnosed at the latest stage.