We all have moles, yet not all of us check them for changes.

This is concerning, as malignant melanoma is the second most common form of cancer among people under 50. It also happens to be the fifth most common cancer in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK.

To raise awareness, AXA PPP has created a helpful animation using the ‘ABCDE’ rule which shows the key signs that could indicate a serious problem. These are:

A – asymmetry, also known as an irregular-shaped mole.

B – borders, such as ragged edges.

C – colour change or a mole that is a different colour in one part than in another.

D – diameter, which refers to any increase in size, but particularly more than about 6mm across.

E – elevation, where the mole is raised from the surface, especially if it is irregularly raised.