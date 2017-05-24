All Sections
    24/05/2017 10:43 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 09:28 BST

    Cannes Film Festival 2017 Dresses: Rita Ora, Charlize Theron And Eva Longoria Rock The Nearly-Naked Trend

    So much glitz and glam ✨

    From Rita Ora in Elie Saab to Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, celebrities embraced the nearly-naked trend with ease at Cannes Film Festival 2017

    Celebrating its 70th year, the 10-day long parade has just given the nearly-naked trend an über glamorous touch on the red carpet on Tuesday 23 May. 

    Venturelli via Getty Images
    Rita Ora attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 23 May 2017 in Cannes, France.
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Rita Ora attends the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 23 May 2017 in Cannes, France.

    Rita Ora opted for a stunning nude embellished gown by Middle Eastern couturier Elie Saab. 

    Epsilon via Getty Images
    Eva Longoria attends the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 23 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 

    Eva Longoria looked beautiful in a bodycon-style silver dress, with sheer segments, by designer Pamella Roland. 

    Naomi Campbell looked incredible in a jewel-encrusted design by Atelier Versace - with a black feathered train. 

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Charlize Theron attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 23 May 2017 in Cannes, France. 

    And Charlize Theron opted for a black sheer gown by Christian Dior - with lace tights underneath. 

