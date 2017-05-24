From Rita Ora in Elie Saab to Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, celebrities embraced the nearly-naked trend with ease at Cannes Film Festival 2017.
Celebrating its 70th year, the 10-day long parade has just given the nearly-naked trend an über glamorous touch on the red carpet on Tuesday 23 May.
Rita Ora opted for a stunning nude embellished gown by Middle Eastern couturier Elie Saab.
Eva Longoria looked beautiful in a bodycon-style silver dress, with sheer segments, by designer Pamella Roland.
Naomi Campbell looked incredible in a jewel-encrusted design by Atelier Versace - with a black feathered train.
And Charlize Theron opted for a black sheer gown by Christian Dior - with lace tights underneath.