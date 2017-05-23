The Cannes Film Festival has announced plans to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Police have confirmed that an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday (22 May) has already led to the death of 22 concertgoers, including children, with more than 50 others in hospital with injuries.
With Cannes currently underway, organisers have now revealed they will pay tribute to the victims with a minute’s silence.
They said in a statement: “The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night.
“This is yet another attack on youth, culture and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible - the artists, professionals and spectators - hold dear.”
The minute’s silence will be held on Tuesday (23 May) at 3pm, with all festival attendees taking a quiet moment to “show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people”.
Since the news broke of the attack, a host of stars have come out to pay their respects to the victims, including Ariana herself, who said she’d been left feeling “broken” by the news.
Elsewhere, James Corden opened the most recent instalment of ‘The Late Late Show’ with a special message to the people of Manchester, while Susanna Reid struggled to get through a segment on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ as she was overcome with emotion while discussing the atrocity.
