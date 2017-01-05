We’re only four days into 2017 but we already have a strong contender for the most bonkers invention of the year.

The Capboom bottle opener is designed to fling caps off bottles with huge force, sending them up to 33 feet in the air at speeds of up to 60mph.

Screengrab: Capboom, YouTube

Why anyone would want to invest in a contraption that randomly shoots potentially blinding pieces of metal around their own home is beyond us.

But naturally the team behind the design already have a Kickstarter page ready for launch.

Happy New Year everyone.