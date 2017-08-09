A man believed to be the “chief suspect” in an attack on soldiers in Paris has been shot and arrested by police, French officials have announced.

Six soldiers in France were wounded - two seriously - after a car rammed into them in a Paris suburb on Wednesday morning.

An urgent police manhunt was launched to try and find the driver of the vehicle, which was believed to be a dark BMW.

A man - described as the “chief suspect” in the case - has since been wounded during a gunfight with police, the Press Association reported. He has been arrested.

French counter-terror prosecutors have also launched an investigation into the crash.

The incident occurred at the Place de Verdun in the north-western area of Levallois-Perret. Authorities are checking video surveillance of the area.

The driver left the scene in the vehicle and remains on the run, police said.