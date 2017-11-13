Wales Assembly Member Carl Sargeant was found hanged at his home by his wife, a coroner’s court has heard. The 49-year-old was found dead last Tuesday by his wife Bernadette, four days after being removed from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children. The father-of-two, from Connah’s Quay, North Wales, was suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”.

Sargeant’s wife had gone downstairs and found a note on the door of her utility room, Ruthin Coroner’s Court heard. John Gittins, Senior Coroner for North Wales (East and Central), giving details at the opening of the inquest into Sargeant’s death, continued: “[She] found her husband on the floor after an apparent act of self-harm.”

Friends and colleagues from the Welsh Labour family and beyond continue to pay tribute to the irreplaceable Carl Sargeant. Our thoughts remain with Carl’s family, and as we mourn his passing, we commemorate his tremendous contribution to Wales and Welsh Labour. pic.twitter.com/QKF4gPDiqP November 9, 2017

Sargeant’s wife tried to resuscitate him along with other family members and paramedics until he was pronounced dead. A provisional cause of death was given as hanging. Gittins said his inquest will not consider the truth of allegations made against Sargeant or making adjudications on “who is right or wrong”.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/ox45uZRhGH — Carwyn Jones (@fmwales) November 9, 2017

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has called for a senior QC to carry out an independent inquiry to examine his handling of the case. Sargeant’s family has criticised the decision to ask the Permanent Secretary to begin preparatory work and said it will prevent the probe from being truly independent.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images An ambulance and police outside Sargeant's the home (second right) in Connah Quay, north wales

Gittens, before adjourning the inquest to a date yet to be fixed, continued: “But as part of my investigation I must gather evidence to assist me in reaching a conclusion, as, when the final inquest hearing takes place, I will be required to give consideration to reaching a conclusion of suicide which would require me to be certain, that is to say beyond reasonable doubt, that it was Mr Sargeant’s intention to end his life at that time and I must therefore have regard to his mental state and his ability to form such an intention.”

I'm deeply shocked to hear of the terrible news about Carl Sargeant. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with his family and friends. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 7, 2017