Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin have been left shocked and saddened, after they were “airbrushed” out of Loose Women’s 18th birthday celebrations.

The popular pair, who left the ITV daytime show in 2013, were not included as guests or in any highlights VTs on Friday’s (8 September) special episode, and they believe the decision to exclude them was “personal”.

A source close to the pair told HuffPost UK: “Denise and Carol are both sad to have not been invited to join in with Loose Women’s 18th birthday celebrations.

“While they have both moved on since leaving the show, it still holds very fond memories for them both. So for them to see their time on the panel together had been almost entirely airbrushed out of the special episode was hurtful.”

The insider continued: “They are two of the most popular panellists in the show’s history and shared their personal lives with fans for over 10 years, but bosses seem determined not to acknowledge their contribution.

“They can’t help but feel the move is personal.”

Carol had previously revealed she hadn’t been invited to return for the anniversary - despite still holding the record for the most appearances on the panel.

Shortly after the show aired, Denise confirmed she also hadn’t been contacted by ITV to appear.

ITV The 'Loose Women' celebrated their 18th birthday on Friday

She tweeted: “Thank you all for asking. I’m in Greece having a wonderful time. But no, I wasn’t asked to be part of @loosewomen celebrations,” she wrote.

“It was time for me to leave 4 yrs ago but sad to have been airbrushed when you share your life for 10 years @loosewomen @McGiff.”

Carol also tweeted: “Sad, innit?”

Thank you all for asking. I'm in Greece having a wonderful time. But no, I wasn't asked to be part of @loosewomen celebrations. — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 8, 2017

It was time for me to leave 4 yrs ago but sad to have been airbrushed when you share your life for 10 years @loosewomen @McGiff ❤️ — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 8, 2017

Long-term fans of the show were also unimpressed, with many taking to Twitter to call out ITV for not including them.

. @loosewomen @ITV where's @McGiff & @RealDeniseWelch !?Disgraceful not 2 include them in your old footage clips let alone being show guests — Sarah ▲☥👁 (@MissSarahDan) September 8, 2017

Did you really think we wouldn't notice? I am disgusted you would treat them this way. Many of us only tuned in just to see them! — Sarah ▲☥👁 (@MissSarahDan) September 8, 2017

So sad for the way Carol has been treated... She deserved to be there today more so than one or two that were there ..... — leanne everest (@reddevil1975) September 8, 2017

No mention of @RealDeniseWelch or @McGiff on #LooseWomen18? Odd when a show forgets those who made it what it is today. Shame. — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) September 8, 2017

Carol personified the show. A strong, funny, opinionated woman, everything the show represents! @loosewomen you let yourself & us down!😩 — Helen Rowbottom (@rowbottom_helen) September 8, 2017

Can't believe you're not part of it itv should hold there heads in shame — . (@manutdforever10) September 8, 2017

Would be nice to see some off the old presenters , Carol & Denise etc; 😀 — MICHELLE WALKER (@MICHELLEWALKE14) September 8, 2017

NO JANE? DENISE? CAROL? RUTH? WHAT A LOAD OF OLD SHIT #LooseWomen18 — Princess (@singingbathmatt) September 8, 2017

@loosewomen ARE YOU LISTENING? Get Carol & Denise back on LW. Lose the dead wood #katieP. So many viewers want them back — Juliette Julz (@julesywoolsey) September 8, 2017

Talk about let down of the year 🙄😒I thought it was Denise or carol 😭 https://t.co/Cg1lBKI4bV — patrick foley (@patfoley1996) September 8, 2017

Where's Denise and Carol?? — AJRich (@AmandaRichard17) September 8, 2017

As one of the best panalists ever it was shameful you weren't included! — claire holt (@Holt5005) September 8, 2017

I don't understand why they were all not there ? Denise and Jane were hilarious for example — fiona jane hunt (@fjharvey) September 8, 2017

It wouldn't have been that entertaining without Denise and carol , great ladies. I don't like watching the programme ,same old rubbish — gina ❤❤❤ (@taffithedragan) September 8, 2017

You and Denise were missed! Loved your straight talking and what a brilliant combination you both were 👍👍 — Fiona Cannon (@benassi27) September 8, 2017

There's a lot of disappointment out here. It would have been great to see you on the 18th Party Week. :0( — Brenda Bailey (@bailey2_bailey) September 8, 2017

In fact there were NO pics of Denise at all.. she must have pi***d them off even more than you did Carol...... lol..... — jackie (@londonlass1) September 8, 2017

Can't believe kerry Katona is on and not you and @RealDeniseWelch !! You two must of really upset someone?? 😡 — Annette (@annettemarsden) September 8, 2017

An ITV spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We’ve had 166 incredible ‘Loose Women’ over the years and we’ve tried to reflect as many of those as possible in our celebrations across the week.

“All of our panelists have played a huge part in ‘Loose Women’ history which we’ll be celebrating today.”

During the show, one of the panellists, Kaye Adams, did also slip in a quick mention of the pair, after they tweeted some (slightly tongue-in-cheek) messages of congratulations.

Happy 18th Birthday @loosewomen hope you're not missing me too much!!! 😘😘😘#LooseWomen18 — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 8, 2017

Happy 18th birthday @loosewomen. Many happy memories made with lifelong friends https://t.co/9NHVyWqUsN — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 8, 2017

Kaye said: “We can’t leave out two classics - Carol McGiffin and Denise Welsh have both been in touch to say happy birthday.

“Two wonderful women who have done brilliantly well.”

Big love to all the Loose Women who have sat on the panel over the past 18 years... 😘 😘 #LooseWomen18 pic.twitter.com/NLqqMiPtyt — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 8, 2017

It is not the first time Denise and Carol have been excluded from a special episode though, as they didn’t feature in a retrospective for Loose Women’s 2500th edition last year, which first suggested things had turned sour between them and show bosses.

Denise’s exit in 2013 came as a shock to many, but claimed she was leaving as she was “hurt” at changes made by ITV’s director of daytime, Helen Warner.

“I was hurt that changes were made and kept a secret, and that the person responsible for the decisions hadn’t come and talked to me about it,” she said at the time.

“She must have known how I felt. When you have invested 1 years in a job our views should mean something and our feelings should be taken into account.”

Four years on from their departures, Carol recently admitted she would be keen to return to ‘Loose Women’ on a permanent basis, but only if “certain panellists” were let go first.

Although she remained tight-lipped about exactly who she was referring to, Carol has been vocal about her dislike for certain newbies in the past.

Last year, she branded the show “desperate” for signing up Katie Price, fuming: “I can’t believe those women are sitting with her. Where’s their self-respect?” Carol also hit out at the show’s revamp in 2014, which was called after a slump in ratings following her departure. She told Woman magazine: “It’s nothing like the show I worked on for 13 years. They should call it ‘Cosy Chats Around a Lilliputian Table With The Audience On Your Lap’. “Good luck to them. They’ll need it, as the ratings are shit.”

‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

