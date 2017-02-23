Carol McGiffin Teases 'Loose Women' Return, But Only If 'Certain Panellists' Are 'Let Go'

Carol McGiffin has teased that she’d be willing to return to the ‘Loose Women’ panel, but only on one condition.
For 10 years, Carol served as a panellist on the ITV daytime show, before deciding to step down in 2013, after which she appeared on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
She’s now revealed that she’d be keen to join the show again in the future, but only if certain new recruits were ditched.
Responding to a fan on Twitter, Carol claimed: “I would go back but only if certain panellists were let go.”
Although she remained tight-lipped about exactly who she was referring to, Carol has been vocal about her dislike for certain ‘Loose Women’ newbies in the past.
Last year, she branded the show “desperate” for signing up Katie Price, fuming: “I can’t believe those women are sitting with her. Where’s their self-respect?
“That’s why the show is so different, because they’re going for people with a lot of fans.”
During Carol’s time on the show during Loose Women’s hey-day, she shared the panel with stars including Denise Welch, Jane McDonald, Carol Vorderman and Lisa Maxwell.
She recently revealed that the original stars of ‘Loose Women’ were keen to work together on a new TV project, claiming: “We had something that was really special. We all genuinely liked each other… we miss the camaraderie and the daily gossip we used to have every day.”
‘Loose Women’ continues to air every weekday on ITV, with recent additions to the show including Lisa Riley, Martine McCutcheon and Stacey Solomon.