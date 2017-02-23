Carol McGiffin Teases 'Loose Women' Return, But Only If 'Certain Panellists' Are 'Let Go'

Carol McGiffin has teased that she’d be willing to return to the ‘Loose Women’ panel, but only on one condition.

For 10 years, Carol served as a panellist on the ITV daytime show, before deciding to step down in 2013, after which she appeared on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

She’s now revealed that she’d be keen to join the show again in the future, but only if certain new recruits were ditched.