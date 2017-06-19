Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system when she was taken ill on an international flight last year, a toxicology report has revealed.

The actress was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on the flight to Los Angeles on Friday 23 December 2016 and died less than a week later.

PA Wire/PA Images Carrie Fisher

Ahead of the release of the toxicology report findings, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd said her mother “ultimately died of” drug addiction and mental illness.

A statement, issued to US publication People magazine over the weekend, read: “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.

Mike Blake / Reuters Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just days after she did and the two women were laid to rest together

The news comes following the release of a separate report on Friday (16 June), which explained that the coroner was unable to ascertain the cause of death.

In the abscene of a definitive answer it listed “sleep apnea and a combination of other factors” as the reason for her sudden ill-health and death.

Carrie’s death resulted in an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry, with many highlighting that her achievements included fantastic writing, script editing and work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues, as well as the ‘Star Wars’ role that made her a household name.

When she died, Carrie had finished work on the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film ‘The Last Jedi’, which is slated for release later this year.