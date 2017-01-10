A post-mortem examination following the death of Carrie Fisher has not been fully conclusive, it has been revealed.

The actress and writer died four days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, also tragically died less than 24 hours later.

Kevork Djansezian / Reuters Carrie Fisher

Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that while cardiac arrest is listed as Carrie’s cause of death, the word “deferred” has also been added, which means further tests to determine what caused the heart problems will be carried out.

A private memorial for the ‘Star Wars’ actress and her mother was held last week, with A-list attendees including Meryl Streep, Lea Michele and George Lucas in attendance.

The ashes of Carrie and her mother were then placed in the same plot at an LA memorial park, and Carrie’s brother Todd spoke to the media, explaining why his sister’s ashes were placed in a prozac pill-shaped urn.

It is expected that a public memorial for Carrie will be held in the coming weeks.

She is survived by her brother Todd, and daughter, Billie Lourd.

