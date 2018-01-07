Journalist Carrie Gracie has earned huge praise from her female BBC colleagues after she resigned as the BBC’s China editor in protest at the corporation paying men more than women for doing the same job.

Gracie, who will move to the BBC’s newsroom after claiming she was paid significantly less than fellow international editors who are male, said the broadcaster was facing “a crisis of trust” and accused it of “breaking equality law”.

She has made the stand after it was revealed two-thirds of BBC stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

An open letter, detailing her concerns over the “secretive” gender pay structure at the corporation, has been published on her website, and she reveals men doing the same job were paid 50% more than her.

Gracie, who has worked for the BBC for 30 years, made clear her protest was in support of the “brilliant young women” she works with.

“I don’t want their generation to have to fight this battle in the future because my generation failed to win it now,” she wrote.

As #istandwithcarrie started trending after news broke, The Times reported more than 130 women working for the BBC had signed a statement of support in solidarity with Gracie.

Among those was Clare Balding, one of the the BBC’s best paid female broadcasters. It has been revealed Gary Lineker is on around 10 times more than Balding.