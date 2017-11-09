Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he had “no alternative” over his handling of claims against former Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant.

Sargeant had been removed as a Welsh Government minister and suspended from the Labour Party by Jones because he was facing allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”.

The Alyn and Deeside AM is understood to have taken his own life four days after the claims emerged.

In the aftermath of criticism over the party’s handling of the allegations, Jones gave a statement in Cardiff on Thursday where he said he acted “by the book”.

“I had no alternative but to take the action that I did and I hope that people will understand that,” he told reporters.

Jones made no mention of resigning as Wales’s most senior politician amid calls for him to step down.