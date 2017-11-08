Welsh Labour Politician Carl Sargeant 'Not Afforded Natural Justice', Say Heartbroken Family

The family of Welsh politician Carl Sargeant have said he was not afforded “natural justice” before his death.

His loved ones have released correspondence indicating that he faced allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping” - which he denied.

They added the Labour Party did not reveal full details of the complaints and he was therefore denied “common courtesy, decency or natural justice”.

The former Welsh Communities Secretary was found dead at his home in Flintshire on Tuesday, four days after the claims emerged. It is understood he took his own life.

He had been removed from office by Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones in the wake of the claims.