Cassini Images: Probe Relays Staggering Photo Of Titan's Atmosphere

The image was captured as the probe made its final close flyby of the moon in an attempt to observe its lakes and seas of liquid hydrocarbons.

In addition to Enceladus, another of Saturn’s moons, Titan is one of NASA’s prime candidates for finding life in our solar system.

If it does host life, it’s likely to use liquid hydrocarbon like methane as a solvent and would look very different to any organisms on Earth.

But however primitive, life on Titan would demonstrate a second genesis, indicating it can develop in many conditions across the cosmos.