Happy Yorkshire Day! Yes, it’s come around quicker than a repeat of ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ on Gold. And we’ve got 10 ways you can celebrate, below.
Unless you’re a Yorkshireman/woman yourself, of course. Because as the old saying goes: ‘Tha can allus tell a Yorkshireman, but tha can’t tell ‘im much’. Including how to celebrate Yorkshire Day...
1) Go for a walk on Ilkley Moor (NB. Do not wear a hat)
There’s a famous folk song about the Yorkshire moor - ’On Ilkla Moor Baht’at, aka the unofficial anthem of Yorkshire, that translates as ‘On Ilkley Moor without a hat’. Sing along here.
2) Eat your own body weight in Yorkshire puddings
Because anything and everything goes in them.
3) Have a fight with someone from Lancashire
Why not indulge in the ‘roses rivalry’ dating back to the War of the Roses between the Houses of Lancaster and York in the 15th century. Now more of a sporting rivalry term.
4) Watch repeats of ‘All Creatures Great And Small’
It’s set in the Yorkshire Dales.
5) Drink a pint of Tetley’s, John Smith’s, Sam Smith’s, Timothy Taylor or Theakston. Or preferably all five
All from Yorkshire.
6) Cycle over some cobbles (extra points if you’re heading to a bakery)
And dream of Tour de Yorkshire.
7) Take a ferret for a walk
It all started with ferret-legging - the tradition of putting one in your trousers - popular with Yorkshire miners in the 1970s. Now considered cruel, and a dying sport, many people still have pet ferrets and have been spotted taking them for a walk.
8) Eat any form of chocolate made by Terry's, Rowntree's or Thorntons
All originally Yorkshire exports.
9) Wear a flat cap
And look the part.