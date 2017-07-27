Over the weekend, Rodrigo was a surprise name on a supposed leaked ‘CBB’ line-up , but it seems he’ll no longer be appearing in the Channel 5 reality show.

Plastic surgery-lover Rodrigo Alves has been forced to pull out of an upcoming stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, for health reasons.

An insider told OK! Online: “Roddy was supposed to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in 2018, but then things got moved around and he was scheduled to join the next series starting in August.

“But now, he’s decided to go off around the world and party for a month and also get some more surgery on his nose which he has wanted for a very long time.”

Opening up about the surgery in question, Rodrigo has admitted that it’s an important nose op to correct his breathing, rather than just another of his many cosmetic procedures.

He said: “I will be undergoing very painful and risky surgery to try to correct my breathing.

“I don’t want to have another nose operation, but I have no choice.”