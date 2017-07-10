We’re not quite ready to move on from Kim Woodburn’s outbursts and the surprise victory of Coleen Nolan during this year’s first series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ but already, a host of stars are waiting in the wings to enter the house this summer.

So, while ‘CBB’ fans wait for the 20th (yes, you read that correctly, 20th) run of the long-standing reality series, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series...

When does ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2017 start?

Channel 5 is yet to confirm the start date for the new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but The Sun has claimed we won’t have long to wait, naming Thursday 3 August -, which is week after the regular series of ‘Big Brother’ is tipped to finish - as the date for fans’ diaries.

Who will host?

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

It just wouldn’t be ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ without Emma Willis, would it? She’s back to host once again, with Rylan Clark-Neal sticking with spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’.

What is the theme?

Following the success of last year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’, a ‘Summer Of Legends’ has long been rumoured, implying we’ll once again be getting a mix of old and new contestants, though Channel 5 is yet to reveal whether there’s any truth to the rumours.

Who are the new housemates?

Barcroft Media via Getty Images ﻿Sarah Harding

As if they weren’t exciting enough, other rumoured contesants include former MP Lembit Opik (as well as his Cheeky Girl ex Gabriela Imiria), ‘Top Model’ groundbreaker Talulah-Eve Brown and even Olympian-turned-reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

Fred Duval via Getty Images

Who will be returning?

Perez Hilton revealed during January’s series that he’d been approached to return, but claimed at the time that he’d only be willing to do it for a certain fee, hinting strongly he’d be back in the summer if bosses shelled out.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Interestingly, bosses have even been rumoured to be looking for housemates from the Channel 4 era, in particular Ivana Trump, who they’re reportedly hoping will spill the beans on her past marriage to a certain POTUS we could mention.

