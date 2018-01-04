Ann Widdecombe and Amanda Barrie had only been in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ for a few hours when they faced their first backlash over comments made about sexual assault allegations levelled at Harvey Weinstein.

Viewers have accused the pair of victim blaming after claiming the Hollywood producer’s alleged victims had a “choice” in the situations they found themselves in.

During a conversation on Wednesday (3 January) night’s show, ex-‘Coronation Street’ star Amanda argued: “When it comes to the Harvey Weinstein bit, I think someone should have said, it’s not really worth it, darling. I’d rather not get the part.”