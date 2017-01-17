The model has been less than impressed with some of the things the footballer has been saying about her on the Channel 5 reality show, and producers are hoping to capitalise on this by sending her back into the Borehamwood bungalow for a showdown.

‘ Celebrity Big Brother ’ bosses are reportedly lining up Danielle Lloyd to enter the house to confront ex-husband Jamie O’Hara .

A source told The Sun: “With Jamie in there and him talking a lot about their relationship they clearly think she will want to set the record straight

“The approach has been made and her management are discussing it, but Danielle might not want to keep involved.

“She can easily keep her distance and air her views on social media instead, but the offer is there.”

Danielle and Jamie were married for two years until they split in 2012, and have three children together.