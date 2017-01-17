‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are reportedly lining up Danielle Lloyd to enter the house to confront ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.
The model has been less than impressed with some of the things the footballer has been saying about her on the Channel 5 reality show, and producers are hoping to capitalise on this by sending her back into the Borehamwood bungalow for a showdown.
A source told The Sun: “With Jamie in there and him talking a lot about their relationship they clearly think she will want to set the record straight
“The approach has been made and her management are discussing it, but Danielle might not want to keep involved.
“She can easily keep her distance and air her views on social media instead, but the offer is there.”
Danielle and Jamie were married for two years until they split in 2012, and have three children together.
She admitted she felt “humiliated” by him taking part in the series, especially after his claims about money he gives Danielle.
“He’s obviously never respected me, because he humiliated me,” she told OK! magazine, “And now I feel like he’s humiliating me again.
“I’m getting daily abuse since he’s been in there. Even if I post a picture of a meal, it’s like: ‘Did Jamie pay for that, you slag?’ or ‘You’re such a c*** taking your husband’s money’. I don’t deserve that.”
Danielle previously took part in ‘CBB’ 10 years ago, during which time she and some of her fellow contestants were accused of racism for their behaviour towards Shilpa Shetty.
Her return would also mean coming face-to-face with former friend Nicola McLean, who has also made a series of disparaging remarks about Danielle in the house, while also getting close to Jamie.
It has previously been reported Nicola’s husband Tom Williams could make an appearance on the show to confront the pair about their antics.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.