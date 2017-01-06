They may have been panellists on ‘Loose Women’ together for many years, but we get the impression there isn’t much love lost between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan.

Our Denzy threw shade at her former colleague during an appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ on Thursday (5 January).

Channel 5 Denise Welch appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side'

As host Rylan Clark-Neal asked for her thoughts on why ‘All Star’ Coleen has been discussing her fellow contestants behind their backs, there was a bit of hesitation from Denise, which caused Rylan to cower behind audience members. “I think that she has got a strategy,” she eventually offered. “I think that Coleen is very good at the passive aggressive things.”

She continued: “Like going in the garden and hearing stuff, and coming back in and saying ‘Oh god, you would die if you heard what they’re saying about you!’”

ITV Rylan Clark-Neal didn't know what to expect when he posed the question to Denise

There have been rumours of a falling out between the pair for many years now, after Coleen penned a column about drugs and depression, and dragged Denise into it, having been very open about her own mental health struggles and substance abuse in the past.

Writing in Best magazine in 2013, Coleen said: “Is it a coincidence Stephen Fry, Kerry Katona and Denise Welch have all admitted to cocaine use and are now bipolar, while others suffered ­depression and breakdowns?”

Rex Coleen and Denise were on the 'Loose Women' panel together

Denise hit back in a column for the Birmingham Mail, writing: “I was disappointed to read Coleen Nolan’s column in Best magazine.

Ian West/PA Wire Coleen entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house earlier this week

When Coleen revealed she would be returning to the ‘Loose Women’ panel a few months later, Denise quit the show shortly after the announcement, claiming bosses were “choosing to turn back time and I would rather move forward”.

She told The Mirror at the time: “I was hurt that changes were made and kept a secret, and that the person responsible for the decisions hadn’t come and talked to me about it.

