They may have been panellists on ‘Loose Women’ together for many years, but we get the impression there isn’t much love lost between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan.
Our Denzy threw shade at her former colleague during an appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ on Thursday (5 January).
As host Rylan Clark-Neal asked for her thoughts on why ‘All Star’ Coleen has been discussing her fellow contestants behind their backs, there was a bit of hesitation from Denise, which caused Rylan to cower behind audience members.
“I think that she has got a strategy,” she eventually offered. “I think that Coleen is very good at the passive aggressive things.”
She continued: “Like going in the garden and hearing stuff, and coming back in and saying ‘Oh god, you would die if you heard what they’re saying about you!’”
There have been rumours of a falling out between the pair for many years now, after Coleen penned a column about drugs and depression, and dragged Denise into it, having been very open about her own mental health struggles and substance abuse in the past.
Writing in Best magazine in 2013, Coleen said: “Is it a coincidence Stephen Fry, Kerry Katona and Denise Welch have all admitted to cocaine use and are now bipolar, while others suffered depression and breakdowns?”
Denise hit back in a column for the Birmingham Mail, writing: “I was disappointed to read Coleen Nolan’s column in Best magazine.
“I’m not bipolar and I have made no secret of the fact that my descent into the hell of self-medication was a result of suffering depression and not the cause of it.
“The fact that Ms Nolan had not heard of bipolar until a few years ago makes her unqualified to talk about the illness she clearly has no understanding of.”
When Coleen revealed she would be returning to the ‘Loose Women’ panel a few months later, Denise quit the show shortly after the announcement, claiming bosses were “choosing to turn back time and I would rather move forward”.
She told The Mirror at the time: “I was hurt that changes were made and kept a secret, and that the person responsible for the decisions hadn’t come and talked to me about it.
“She must have known how I felt. When you have invested ten years in a job our views should mean something and our feelings should be taken into account.”