‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Jamie O’Hara has broken down in the house, after being away from his children became too much to bear.

The footballer, who has three sons with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, was emotional as he spoke about his family on Wednesday’s (11 January) episode of the Channel 5 reality show.

He claimed he felt like he couldn’t talk to any of his male housemates, as he opened up in the Diary Room.

“I just miss my kids, I love them so much,” he told Big Brother.

“I promise that I’ll never leave them again. I hope they don’t think I’m a fucking div coming in here and doing this.

“They just see me as daddy the footballer and they always say they want to play football like me and now I’m just sat here.”

He continued: “I didn’t think it would be this hard.

“I’m not sure I could talk to Calum, I’ve got to be a lad. I find it easier to talk to girls about how I feel.”

Jamie later confessed how he felt to Nicola McLean, saying: “I just feel like I’m being a fucking pussy.

“I just find it really difficult to talk to blokes.”

The pair have gotten close on the show, and raised eyebrows when they showered each other with drunken kisses earlier this week.

It has since been claimed Nicola’s husband Tom Williams could enter the house to confront the pair about their antics, despite her claims his infidelity has given her a free pass to do what she wants.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

