'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses Accused Of Keeping Fans In Dark Over Jedward's Behaviour

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates Jedward have certainly been winding their housemates up over the past few weeks, but it seems viewers are being kept in the dark about the full extent of their behaviour.

According to the Daily Star, the two have received “numerous warnings” about their actions throughout the series, which has included taking off their microphones to conspire against their housemate, and repeatedly using the derogatory slur “retard”.

The newspaper has also claimed that the twins are fuelling rumours that Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara are doing a lot more than kissing in the toilet, alleging that there are “condoms missing”.