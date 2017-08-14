Paul Danan Calls For 'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses To Intervene Over Jemma Lucy's Taunts

Paul Danan called for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses to intervene, after growing tired of being wound up by Jemma Lucy and Brandi Glanville.

In Monday night’s (14 August) highlights show, Paul grows tired of being taunted by the pair, after they refuse to stop chanting “get Paul out!” in the living room, as well as repeatedly singing “Da-nan, Da-nan” to the tune of the ‘Jaws’ theme song.

Despite a pep talk from Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, who has also had Paul’s back during past confrontations, he tells Jemma: “Enough. Enough. You’re a pisshead… that’s what the matter is.”