Paul Danan Calls For 'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses To Intervene Over Jemma Lucy's Taunts

Paul Danan called for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses to intervene, after growing tired of being wound up by Jemma Lucy and Brandi Glanville.
In Monday night’s (14 August) highlights show, Paul grows tired of being taunted by the pair, after they refuse to stop chanting “get Paul out!” in the living room, as well as repeatedly singing “Da-nan, Da-nan” to the tune of the ‘Jaws’ theme song.
Despite a pep talk from Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, who has also had Paul’s back during past confrontations, he tells Jemma: “Enough. Enough. You’re a pisshead… that’s what the matter is.”
The ‘Ex On The Beach’ star then jokes: “I know I am… so are you. Well... you used to be.”
Walking away from the situation, Paul then calls for producers to step in, asking: “Right, are you going to sort this, or what? You going to sort this before there’s a fight?”
Addressing the situation, he continues: “She’s goating me and goating me and goating me. It’s a form of winding me up, winding me up to get to the point that she wants, so she has good TV and she has me to react, so I end up losing my place.”
Paul. Goating. That’s not… that’s… you know what? Let’s continue.
He fumes: “She’s purely jealous. Or whatever it is. Or drunk, and just doesn’t like… suddenly she’s like one minute she’s my friend, the next minute she’s had a few drinks, or maybe more than a few drinks, she starts to take the piss out of me.
“And for what? What have I done?”
Earlier in the series, Paul and Jemma came to blows, when she took issue with the fact that he’d apologised to Sarah Harding, who they’d both argued with in the past.
