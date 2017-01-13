Three new housemates are set to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house tonight (13 January), as a “weekend of hell” begins.

Their arrival was teased during Thursday night’s highlights show, when narrator Marcus Bentley announced their impending arrival alongside three silhouettes of them.

Channel 5 The 'Celebrity Big Brother' house will have three new additions

“New housemates are unleashed. It’s a fight for survival as the weekend from hell begins,” he was heard saying.

The newbies are being brought in to replace former contestants Brandon Block and Ray J, who both quit the Channel 5 series this week.

Attention has already turned to who the three unidentified housemates will be, with The Sun claiming ‘Geordie Shore’ star Chloe Ferry is among them.

Ian West/PA Archive 'Geordie Shore' star Chloe Ferry is said to be entering the house

Based on the fact all three silhouettes appear to be women, fans have also been speculating on social media about who else they could be.

Former contestants Katie Price and Tiffany Pollard are among the names who have been mooted, as is Jamie O’Hara’s ex, Danielle Lloyd.

Katie Price,Danielle Lloyd & Jessica Cunningham possibly the 3 new entries? #CBB — Dyl🌟n (@HausofDylan95) January 12, 2017

3 #new housemates #cbb all female? No previous winners? Maybe: Tiffany; Lauren H; Frenchie; Casey B; Malik; Jessica C; Nikki G; Danielle A? — thepromisedsoul (@thepromisedsoul) January 12, 2017

I would not be surprised if one of the new housemates is Katie Price #cbb — Ro (@ForestSidhe) January 12, 2017

Ideally, I would like Tiffany, Luisa & Jessica Cunningham. Any other names of new/ old HM you think could be entering tomorrow? #CBB — Big Brother Zone (@bbuk_zone) January 12, 2017

Praying for Tiffany Pollard to be one of the 3 new housemates tomorrow 🙏🏼 #CBB pic.twitter.com/R1yjFfg2QR — Adam Philpot ~ (@thebeanboy23) January 12, 2017

Katie Price is probably one of the new housemates #CBB — Dyl🌟n (@HausofDylan95) January 12, 2017

Wouldn't it be a masterstroke by @bbuk if two of the new housemates going into the house tomorrow was Danielle Lloyd and Tom Williams 😂 #cbb — Ronnie Fowler (@ronnief71) January 12, 2017

new housemates



definitely a soap star



definitely a reality show person 😡😤



and definitely Katie Price 😒👎#CBB — Vladimir Raul (@EmperorMendoza) January 12, 2017

As ever, ‘CBB’ bosses are remaining tight-lipped, so viewers will have to tune in to Channel 5 at 9pm tonight to find out the identity of the new housemates.

