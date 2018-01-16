Five housemates are facing eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this week.
Daniel “Dapper Laughs” O’Reilly, Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Rachel Johnson and Andrew Brady are all up for the chop, following the latest round of nominations.
Two of the nominated housemates will leave in a live double eviction on Friday (19 January).
The nominations announcement was made exclusively during Monday night’s spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’.
However, fans will have to wait until Tuesday’s highlights show to find out who each of the contestants voted for.
Only the male contestants were allowed to nominate this week, after they they went head to head with the women in the house for the power to vote.
The previous week, only the female housemates could nominate, with Johnny Mitchell and India Willoughby picked for eviction, and the latter eventually being given the boot.
Courtney Act remains the current favourite to win the series, but Ann Widdecombe has shot up the bookies’ odds to become second favourite.
The former Tory MP is currently listed at 5/1 to take the ‘CBB’ crown with bookmakers Odds Monkey - just ahead of Courtney at 5/6.
‘The Apprentice’ star Andrew Brady is in third place at 7/1, and Boyzone singer Shayne Lynch is next at 16/1.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 5.