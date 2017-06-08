Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle is the latest name being linked to the upcoming series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Sandi, who no longer appears on the Channel 4 show, is reportedly hoping that a stint in the house could boost her profile.
A source has told The Sun: “Sandi will be great on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ – but it might take viewers a few days to get used to seeing her without Sandra.
“When she left the show last year it was because she wanted to pursue a music career, so being on the show will definitely help her boost her profile.”
Sandi left ‘Gogglebox’ last year and went on to release her debut single ‘Casanova’ in July.
While bosses are yet to confirm who will be heading into the house, other celebrities who will apparently be calling the Borehamwood bungalow home include Sinitta and Megan McKenna’s ex Jordan Davies.