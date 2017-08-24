Viewers were left speculating whether Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson became the latest contestants to go all the way in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, following Wednesday’s (23 August) highlights show.

Over the past three weeks, Sarah and Chad have grown increasingly close, and in the most recent episodes, have expressed their excitement at getting some alone time this weekend, following this year’s live final.

However, some ‘CBB’ fans were given the impression they couldn’t hang on those extra couple of days, after some eyebrow-raising under-the-covers action.

Channel 5 Chad and Sarah in bed

Following yet another blazing row, the two kissed and made up, and as they disappeared under the covers, Chad commented that something was “too much”, repeating: “This is too much.”

Sarah then responded: “It’s not. I want it.”

This prompted some fans to speculate about exactly what was going on under the duvet, while the rest of their housemates slept:

Sarah loves the drama so she can have make up sex afterwards #cbb pic.twitter.com/jMoD3DNbH9 — MsLulu (@MsEdgym) August 23, 2017

Ah, another argument/sex act between Sarah and Chad while Derek snores romantically in the background. #CBB #CBBSarah #CBBChad #CBBDerek — Bantz Bantz Bantz (@suburbangothik) August 23, 2017

Can't deal with sarah and chad moying on in big brother 😷 actually makes me feel physically sick! #CBB — Lucy White (@Lucy_White94) August 24, 2017

Sarah makes no sense! #cbb Saying she keeps her public life private...hello, getting it on with Chad on national tv! How is that private? 😂 — Louise Stimpson (@HerewegoLoubie) August 23, 2017

The cringe with Sarah and Chad in bed tonight, felt awkward and uncomfortable 😕 #cbb #bb — Charlotte ✨ (@IrishGirl_98) August 23, 2017

#CBB Chad and sarah need to ALLOW IT😭😭SAVE IT FOR FRIDAYYYYYY PLEASEEEEE — M. (@jay_maira) August 23, 2017

#cbb it was like watching porn with Sarah & chad — Debbie Preston (@DebbieP43774511) August 23, 2017

How i watch #cbb when sarah and chad are getting it on 🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/RoJNaRLzos — lufcluvva (@hanleybabyspesh) August 23, 2017

For Gods sake, sit down with a cuppa and a biscuit to watch #CBB and there's Sarah getting fingered by Chad. Put me right off. #sarahharding pic.twitter.com/nDQSZgkfpA — mark delves (@mistermarky) August 23, 2017

A ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ spokesperson was unable to offer any further clarification when contacted by HuffPost UK.

To say Sarah and Chad’s relationship has been volatile during their stay in the ‘CBB’ house would be something of an understatement, with the two butting heads on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

They’ve always made up in the end, though, such as earlier this week, when they became involved in a heated row about alcohol consumption, ending with Chad professing his love for the former Girls Aloud singer in bed.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.

