Sarah Harding has unknowingly found herself at the centre of a girlband war, following her comments about Fifth Harmony in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

The former Girls Aloud singer was seen slating the newcomers to the pop scene during a conversation with Chad Johnson, that was shown during Monday (14 August) night’s ‘Bit On The Side’.

REX/Shutterstock Sarah and Chad in 'CBB'

When Chad asked whether she was familiar with the US band, Sarah scoffed: “Yes. Those slutty ones? Yeah.”

He then questioned whether they were really “slutty”, to which Sarah insisted: “Yeah. They all wear next to nothing, all the girl bands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty… sex sells, sex sells.”

Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Fifth Harmony

Reflecting on Girls Aloud’s wardrobe - which, it must be pointed out, was often rather on the provocative side - Sarah then claimed: “Obviously when we were touring we didn’t wear much because it was so hot. But it’s when they do the videos and it’s… slut drops and all that, and twerking. Come on!”

Chad then mocked her claim that they didn’t wear much because it was “so hot”, to which Sarah hit back: “But we used to have proper dance routines, they just do slut drops now.”

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Girls Aloud performing at the 2009 Brit Awards

Now, perhaps you’re not familiar with Fifth Harmony’s fanbase, the Harmonizers. But to put it mildly, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

This is a group of people who won the Fan Army prize at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, the 2015 MTV Fandom Award and Fiercest Fans three years running at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

And they are not happy with Sarah. Not happy one bit.

Did y'all hear Sarah Harding Slut shaming Fifth Harmony? It's disgusting women should not slut shame women! When will people learn that — Paigë🥀 (@CamzCabelly) August 15, 2017

Sarah Harding wore the same outfits as Fifth Harmony, but she's being a hypocrite and calling them sluts. I'm not one to shame... — #1 angel stan 💙 (@_angelregui) August 15, 2017

And this is literally why girl groups like Fifth Harmony have to work so fucking hard to be taken seriously. SARAH YOU WERE IN A GIRL GROUP — Soph 🏳️‍🌈 (@sexkittenLMJ) August 15, 2017

Sarah Harding slut shamed Fifth Harmony. Don't know who she is? It's okay. No one else does either. — H4rmony (@angel_h4rmony) August 15, 2017

sarah harding calling @FifthHarmony slutty?😂 pretty sure previous girl bands should have some respects for today's talent 👏🏼 — __ (@TamzinTurner) August 15, 2017

Sarah Harding is disgusting, slut shaming Fifth Harmony when are here being confident in their skin and helping others feel the same way! — Lauren△⃒⃘ (@LaurenSydney__) August 14, 2017

@bbuk you need to talk to sarah for slut shaming @FifthHarmony its uncalled for and will start lots of problems for everyone if not adressed — anselmo quidangen (@anselmoq_) August 15, 2017

Sarah is just salty @FifthHarmony are more successful than Girls Aloud ever were😂🤣💁🏻💅🏻 #SarahHardingisOverParty pic.twitter.com/b5UsDTJquA — Clαιre Wedɢιeworтн💜 (@ClaireBear11223) August 15, 2017

Sarah harding was in a girl band so she should know how it feels to be critiqued. Yet she has the nerve to call fifth harmony sluts? — emily-rosa (@emilyrxsa) August 15, 2017

fifth harmony spreads love and positivity and people like sarah spread nothing but hate and negativity. pic.twitter.com/0tCj2n6knm — nya | lonely night (@sauecdup) August 15, 2017

Think about fifth harmony. Their sex appeal doesn't outshine their talent. I love Sarah but she should know what it's like to have people — Harry 🙃 (@HarryBarrett57) August 14, 2017

Say that her and her group only found success because they didn't wear much clothes. Not a very classy thing to say — Harry 🙃 (@HarryBarrett57) August 14, 2017

SARAH HARDING NOT ONLY CAME FOR FIFTH HARMONY BUT SHE CAME FOR OTHER CURRENT GIRL GROUPS AS WELL. #SarahHardingIsOverParty — . (@khalidinahh) August 15, 2017

Someone on Sarah’s team has their work cut out for them scrolling through those tweets today.

Sarah isn’t the only former girl group member to face accusations of slut-shaming over comments about the current group of popstars.

Last year, ex-Spice Girls singer Melanie C took some heat when she said she felt Little Mix’s stage costumes were too provocative, even prompting a sassy response from Jesy Nelson.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

Girls Aloud Through The Years