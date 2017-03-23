When guests sign up to appear on ‘Celebrity Juice’, they normally know they’re in for a tough time from Keith Lemon, but it seems someone forgot to tell Pamela Anderson that.
The host of the ITV2 panel show has revealed how the former ‘Baywatch’ star stormed off the show in anger, in an episode that has been pre-recorded for the new series.
Pamela was apparently unhappy when Keith showed a picture of her in her school days on the show, moaning she has to have clearance on all images of her.
Recalling her meltdown in an interview with The Sun, Keith said: “She just suddenly picked up her fur stole and stormed off home.
“At first I thought it might be because she didn’t want to play a game that involved putting chips up her nose, but it wasn’t, it was because we showed an old school picture of her and she didn’t like it.”
The madcap presenter continued: “She didn’t tell me, but she said to one of the producers, ‘I’m not happy, I have clearance on all my pictures, I’m not happy you showed that.’
“She could’ve just said, ‘Keith I have to go, I’m meeting a friend’, but no, she just stormed without even saying sorry.”
Somehow we don’t think Keith should expect a return visit from Pamela...
The new series of ‘Celebrity Juice’ launches with a special live edition on Thursday (23 March), as Keith returns with team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.
He recently claimed the real Holly is not the one we see on daytime TV, telling the Daily Star: “It’s weird seeing Holly on ‘This Morning’ and me knowing how naughty she is, if you know what I mean.
“Not saying she’s boring when she’s not drinking but when she’s had a drink on Juice, she’s up for anything and very competitive and I love that.”
‘Celebrity Juice’ airs tonight at 10pm on ITV2.