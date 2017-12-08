Chancellor’s Throwaway Statement Is Not Just Damaging – It’s An Outright Lie

On Wednesday night, as he gave evidence to the Commons Treasury select committee, Philip Hammond advised that low productivity rates in the UK could be linked to the employment of more disabled people.

At a session where he was presenting evidence, where he is under obligation to not mislead parliament, our Chancellor included a throwaway statement, which is so damaging and distasteful, that he has provoked outrage and calls for apologies and resignation.

How he can point to the most marginalised group in society and pin the country’s fiscal woes upon them is beyond me. This is scapegoating at its worst and shows a total lack of understanding or compassion. He should be ashamed and apologetic. Yet so far the response has been muted.

This is coming from a Chancellor who often takes credit for getting disabled people into work, and a Government who just made a very public commitment to disability employment. Just last week the Prime Minister released a report on how it plans to get one million more disabled people into work. And its industrial strategy states that getting more disabled people into work and “creating a workplace which is truly flexible can improve productivity”.

In response to these comments, Debbie Abrahams, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, has demanded a formal apology. Marsha de Cordova, said she was shocked and appalled by the “disgraceful” comment. Anna Bird, director of policy and research at disability charity Scope, has described the comments as “totally unacceptable and derogatory”.

Scope has released analysis which refutes these claims entirely. Quite simply, in the UK, rates of productivity have been unaffected by an increase of disabled people in work.