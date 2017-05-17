Chanel Responds To Cultural Appropriation Criticism Over It's £1,100 Boomerang

Chanel has responded to criticism they’ve received for a boomerang design, which has prompted accusations of cultural appropriation.

As part of the luxury fashion house’s spring/summer 2017 pre-collection, the boomerang - made from wood and black resin and priced at €1,260 (£1,100) - has received criticism on social media for it’s appropriation of Australian Aboriginal culture.

The boomerang, which is listed on the National Museum of Australia’s website as a ‘traditional hunting tool’, was commonly used by indigenous Australians.

People took to social media to call Chanel out on the design:

“When I think about Aboriginal culture, I think Chanel,” one wrote.