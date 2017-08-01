A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Blackpool teenager whose body has never been found.

The man, aged 51, lived in Blackpool at the time of Charlene’s Downes’ disappearance in 2003 and is now in custody.

Charlene was just 14 when she kissed her mother goodbye and went to visit friends on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday 1 November 2003. She was never seen again.