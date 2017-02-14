Britain’s most notorious prisoner will reportedly tie the knot for a third time after proposing to his actress girlfriend. Charles Bronson, who has been behind bars since 1974, had reportedly planned to pop the question on Valentine’s Day, but brought it forward after a personal visit from former Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson this week. According to The Mirror, Bronson went down on bended knee and asked for Williamson’s hand in marriage at HMP Wakefield on Monday.

Charles Bronson has reportedly proposed to former Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson

It will be the third marriage for the 64-year-old. Bronson divorced his wife of five years Irene, in 1977. He then married Fatema Saira Rehman in 2001. The marriage lasted four years. During his second marriage he converted to Islam.

Speaking ahead of the news, Williamson told the newspaper: “We are so in love. I know he has a public image of being a violent prisoner, but in reality he is so different. “There are obviously difficulties with him being in prison, but we feel so strongly about each other we’re determined to make it work.”

ITV Paula Williamson has appeared in Coronation Street (pictured as a nurse in Wetherfield) and Emmerdale