Charlotte Church has revealed she has miscarried her third baby.

The singer confirmed she and her boyfriend Jonathan Powell were expecting during an appearance at Birmingham’s Gay Pride event in May.

Performing with Pop Dungeon Band at the two day festival, the former opera singer proudly showed off her baby bump.

But on Monday, reps for the singer confirmed the couple’s heartbreaking news on Twitter.

They said: “Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

“We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The 31-year-old already has two children, nine-year-old Ruby Megan Henson and Dexter Lloyd Henson, 8, with her ex-fiance, Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

She has been dating musician Jonathan since 2010, who she had previously hinted she wanted to have children with.

She said: “I’m really happy with my dude. He’s lush, he’s so smart and he really looks after me.