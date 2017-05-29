Charlotte Church gave her fans something of a shock after announcing that she was pregnant live on stage. The Welsh singer and activist was performing on Sunday night with her Pop Dungeon band at Birmingham Pride 2017 when she confirmed that she was expecting her third child.

@charlottechurch amazing day and wow! That's all xxx thanks c for making it good! 💥💥💥😍😂😘 pic.twitter.com/iatRHbTBCF — Justine (@justinesweetzz) May 28, 2017

Church has been dating musician Jonathan Powell since 2010. At the gig Church reportedly proudly showed off her baby bump as she performed live on stage. The 31-year-old is already a mum to Ruby Megan Henson and Dexter Lloyd Henson who are nine and eight respectively.

Both children are shared with Church’s ex Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson. In a rare interview with Rob Ince for his podcast Book Shambles, Church revealed that she home schooled not just her children but shared the responsibility with other parents too. “There’s a lady called Leanne who helps us, and my partner Johnny, and we’ve got a teacher, an actual teacher, called Dawn, because we wanted to try and get some other kids involved, some of the other home schoolers, just to take some of the pressure off the parents a little bit and try to make it more social and a little but more of a community thing.” she told Ince. HuffPost UK have reached out to Charlotte Church’s representatives for comment. Summer Inspired Baby Names: