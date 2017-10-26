A man has been charged with the murder of an Irish woman who has not been seen since 2012.

Charlotte Murray, originally from Omagh but had been living in Moy, was reported missing in May 2013 but had not been in contact with her friends or family since October or November 2012.

A 46-year-old man was charged with her murder on Wednesday. He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court today.