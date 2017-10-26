A man has been charged with the murder of an Irish woman who has not been seen since 2012.
Charlotte Murray, originally from Omagh but had been living in Moy, was reported missing in May 2013 but had not been in contact with her friends or family since October or November 2012.
A 46-year-old man was charged with her murder on Wednesday. He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court today.
Earlier this month Murray’s family made an emotional appeal for information about their sister, telling the Belfast Telegraph: “It’s heartbreaking knowing Charlotte is out there somewhere and we can’t do anything to help her.
“We feel guilty for going on with our everyday lives as Charlotte will never get the opportunity to carry on with hers.
“Someone has taken her life and they know what they have done. We are appealing for that person to come forward. Please find the decency to tell us where she is. We just want to say goodbye.”