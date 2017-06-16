Chas and Dave are gearing up to return to the stage later this month, now that singer Chas Hodges has completed his treatment for oesophageal cancer.
The musician, responsible for hits like ‘Margate’, ‘The Sideboard Song’ and, of course, ‘Rabbit’, announced back in February that he’d been diagnosed with early-stage cancer, and has since undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
He and his singing partner are now getting ready for a live show at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summertime Festival, with Chas claiming his voice is now better than ever, following his recuperation period.
Speaking to The Mirror, Chas said: “My voice is actually a bit purer because I haven’t been singing – every week since I turned professional, I’ve performed two or three times every week. This is the longest break I’ve had since then! I hope my voice will sustain.
They’ll be performing in Hyde Park on 30 June, on the bill alongside Blondie, KC + The Sunshine Band and Starsailor.
Phil Collins will also headline that day, following his accident earlier this month.
Chas and Dave were forced to postpone a string of live shows when Chas was first diagnosed, assuring fans at the time: “Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he’ll be undergoing treatment immediately… Chas expects to be back out on the road with Dave again soon.”
In 2009, they announced that they would be going their separate ways, following the loss of Dave’s wife Sue, but they reunited in 2013 and went back on the road.