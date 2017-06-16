Chas and Dave are gearing up to return to the stage later this month, now that singer Chas Hodges has completed his treatment for oesophageal cancer.

The musician, responsible for hits like ‘Margate’, ‘The Sideboard Song’ and, of course, ‘Rabbit’, announced back in February that he’d been diagnosed with early-stage cancer, and has since undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He and his singing partner are now getting ready for a live show at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summertime Festival, with Chas claiming his voice is now better than ever, following his recuperation period.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Chas and Dave

They’ll be performing in Hyde Park on 30 June, on the bill alongside Blondie, KC + The Sunshine Band and Starsailor.

In 2009, they announced that they would be going their separate ways, following the loss of Dave’s wife Sue, but they reunited in 2013 and went back on the road.

