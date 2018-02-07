The first modern Britons, who lived around 10,000 years ago, had “dark to black” skin, groundbreaking DNA tests have revealed.

The discovery came after a team of specialists at UCL and the Natural History Museum decided to examine the DNA of Britain’s oldest complete skeleton, known as Cheddar Man.

Previous reconstructions of Cheddar Man, which were not based on DNA data, depicted him with a lighter skin tone.

Professor Ian Barnes, research leader at the Natural History Museum, said: “For me, it’s not just the skin colour that’s interesting, it’s that combination of features that make him look not like anyone that you’d see today.

“Not just dark skin and blue eyes, because you can get that combination, but also the face shape. So all of this combines together and make him just not the same as people you see around today.”

Unearthed more than a century ago in Gough’s Cave in Somerset, Cheddar Man is Britain’s oldest complete skeleton.