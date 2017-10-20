The former judge is making a cameo appearance on the ITV talent show this weekend, as she helps Simon choose his finalists at Judges Houses, but it seems she could be tempted for a more permanent comeback.

Cheryl left ‘X Factor’ for the second time in 2015 to focus on her music career, but next year could see her replace either Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger on the panel, especially as the latter has previously hinted she may not return.

ITV Simon Cowell and Cheryl Tweedy

Quizzed about it during an interview with the Daily Star, Cheryl said: “Whenever I see him it’s like I wouldn’t have up and gone.

Simon also suggested he was on board with the idea, saying: “We’ll consider it.

In another interview on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, Simon also admitted they had immediately rekindled their old chemistry, despite having not seen each other since the last series they worked on together.

ITV Cheryl could return to 'X Factor' full time

“I hadn’t seen Cheryl for two years and the funny thing was I got on the plane and she curtseyed…We always bond,” he said.

“I have missed Cheryl, I have to say. Cheryl has got good taste, you’ve got to have good taste to do this job.”

Cheryl also admitted she felt refreshed coming back to do Judges Houses, adding: “I didn’t stop for 14 years, literally on the rollercoaster, and when I got pregnant I thought, ‘Right, I just don’t need this stress.’ So I relaxed.

“So it’s been like actually over a year, but it’s been perfect for me because it’s re-set the mind-frame, and I feel actually better coming back.”

‘The X Factor’ continues on Saturday at 8.20pm on ITV.

'X Factor' Judges Through The Years