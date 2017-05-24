A group of Manchester music students have paid a touching tribute to the victims of Monday night’s suicide bombing.

Dozens of pupils at Chetham’s School of Music, which is just a two minute walk from the Manchester Arena, came together yesterday for an impromptu performance of the Oasis ballad ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Singing from inside the police cordon, students at the boarding school sent a message of “hope and support” to the people of Manchester following the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.