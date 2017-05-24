A group of Manchester music students have paid a touching tribute to the victims of Monday night’s suicide bombing.
Dozens of pupils at Chetham’s School of Music, which is just a two minute walk from the Manchester Arena, came together yesterday for an impromptu performance of the Oasis ballad ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.
Singing from inside the police cordon, students at the boarding school sent a message of “hope and support” to the people of Manchester following the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.
“Well done to all the young people at Chets....making your parents and school and Manchester very proud,” a woman named Ann Benton commented on the Facebook video.
Hazel Conde added: “All for one and one for all we will stand together.”, while another social media user wrote: “Beautiful city with beautiful people”.
The video has been liked hundreds of times on Facebook.
A spokesperson for the school told the Manchester Evening News that students had arranged the performance, which was accompanied by a piano and people playing the violin.
“It was a group decision, we wanted to come together as a school and show our support and optimism,” they said.
“Although the disaster has shaken our community, it has brought us together and made us stronger.”
The school added in a tweet that the song was a message of “hope and support” from pupils and staff.
According to the Chetham’s website, everyone at the school is “safe and well” following the attack, but have been sent home early for the half-term holiday.
To date, 22 people - including children - have died following the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena, while a further 64 were left injured.
Twelve of those killed in the blast have been named, while other concert-goers remain missing.