Bedwetting may be a common childhood problem, but that doesn’t mean it is something that can just be brushed off by parents as a passing phase. Understandably, for both parents and children, it can be an upsetting period and the increase in washing can be frustrating for mum and dad. But Siobhan Freegard, founder of Channel Mum told HuffPost UK, cautions against letting your child see your frustration (as far as possible), as it will likely prolong the situation, and instead try to understand what is causing it, as this will make it easier for both you and your child to cope with. Here are six questions that parents often ask when their child wets the bed:

PeopleImages via Getty Images

1. Why do children wet the bed? According to the NHS there’s usually no obvious reason why children wet the bed, but it could be because your child produces more wee than their bladder can cope with, has an overactive bladder (meaning it can only hold a small amount of wee), or they are a very deep sleeper so they don’t react to the signals telling their brain their bladder is full. “Bedwetting is distressing for both parent and child but it can be overcome,” Freegard said.‎ “The condition can be emotional, physical or sometimes a combination of both so don’t discount any possibility - but do remember it’s never your child’s fault.” Bedwetting often runs in families too; Your child is 44% more likely to if one parent wet the bed, and this increases to 77% if both parents did, suggesting a possible genetic link. 2. How common is bedwetting? Almost half a million children in the UK wet the bed when they are sleeping, and boys are twice as likely to suffer as girls, according to The Children’s Bowel and Bladder Charity. And it isn’t just younger children affected by bedwetting, according to a 2011 study, it also affects one in every 15 seven-year-olds, so in a normal sized school class in the UK there are at least two children going through this at any time. “It’s key to remember there is no perfect age for staying dry at night,” said Freegard. “Some children manage it as early as three while others still occasionally wet the bed at five or six. All children develop differently so you can carry on using pull ups aged four and five without needing to worry.” 3. What can you do at home to stop bedwetting? No matter how often you end up washing the sheets, Freegard reminds parents not to take your anger your out on your child. “However frustrated you feel, don’t ever make them feel bad about it as it won’t help, and can instil a sense of shame which can be very damaging long-term,” she said. Instead try these at home strategies to help with bedwetting: Buy extra bedlinen so you don’t run out, and have clean sheets, duvet covers and pyjamas all in one drawer in their bedroom. Put baby wipes in there too for small accidents and clean flannels for bigger accidents. Having everything ready to go in one place makes it so much easier to deal with.

Buy two waterproof fitted sheets and make the bed twice (waterproof sheet, fitted sheet and repeat). This way when the bed gets wet, rip off the top two layers, bung the wet sheets in the bath ready to deal with in the morning.

Get your child clean and dry with fresh pjs on and they can hop back in bed quickly without getting cold waiting for their bed to be remade.

Machine washable duvets and pillows make life so much easier!

Cutting out squashes, fizzy drinks and sticking to water/milk really helps. Make sure they drink loads during the day, but cut out drinks after 6pm.

Tetra Images via Getty Images